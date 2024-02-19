BMW North America Names AirPro as an Approved Provider

AirPro Diagnostics announced its selection by BMW North America as an approved provider of its Integrated Services Technical Application (ISTA) software to the BMW Collision Repair Network.

“We are proud to partner with BMW and assist their certified collision repair facilities while utilizing the factory ISTA software,” said Josh McFarlin, president and COO at AirPro Diagnostics. “The labor crisis being experienced globally and here in the US only further cements the value our brand specialists bring to shops across all manufacturers.”

The ISTA software enables AirPro technicians to access comprehensive vehicle information, diagnostic procedures, and repair instructions directly from BMW, ensuring adherence to the manufacturer’s exacting standards and specifications.

By integrating ISTA software, BMW collision repair facilities can realize streamlined diagnostic workflows, improve repair accuracy, and enhance customer satisfaction.

AirPro Diagnostics is a provider of remote diagnostics, scanning, programming, and ADAS calibration solutions for the automotive repair industry.