SCRS Releases IDEAS Collide Video on "the Death of the Estimator"

Andrew Batenhorst, a body shop manager at Pacific BMW Collision Center, presented at the SCRS IDEAS Collide Showcase during the 2023 SEMA Show where he shared his perspective on the transition away from estimators.
Batenhorst views the role as an obstruction to accurate, safe, and comprehensive repair planning as shown in this video.
The IDEAS Collide Showcase features fast-paced presentations designed to stimulate thought, innovation, and resolution of business challenges with brash, outspoken, and provocative concepts from thought leaders both within and outside the industry.
The 2023 SEMA Show spotlighted individuals and companies with topics that challenge the status quo, and ambitious ideas that could have a transformative effect on the industry.