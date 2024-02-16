I-CAR Announces New Leadership Appointments in February

I-CAR has announced new appointments to its executive leadership team, effective immediately, according to a news release.
Jeff Peevy, an I-CAR veteran with more than 20 years of industry experience, has been appointed as vice president of Industry Relations. In this role, Peevy underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering essential industry relationships.
Before rejoining I-CAR in 2020, Peevy served as president of the Automotive Management Institute (AMI) and as the 2019-2020 Chairman of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC).
I-CAR also announced the appointment of Mark Miller as the new vice president of Technical Operations, taking over Peevy’s prior duties. In this role, Miller will spearhead the company’s ongoing technical initiatives.
Miller served as the vice president of OEM, innovation, procurement, and quality at the Boyd Group-Gerber Collision and Glass. Prior to his role at Boyd-Gerber, he had a 31-year career at General Motors, where he held various senior leadership positions in customer care and aftersales. His responsibilities included overseeing global service and warranty operations, advanced propulsion service engineering, field service operations, technical training, inventory management, and wholesale part sales.