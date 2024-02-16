I-CAR Announces New Leadership Appointments in February

Jeff Peevy, an I-CAR veteran with more than 20 years of industry experience, has been appointed as vice president of Industry Relations. In this role, Peevy underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering essential industry relationships.

Before rejoining I-CAR in 2020, Peevy served as president of the Automotive Management Institute (AMI) and as the 2019-2020 Chairman of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC).