Southeast Collision Conference is Coming This May

The Southeast Collision Conference will be held from May 16-18 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Classes will be held throughout the day on Friday and Saturday for attendees to choose from. Every person in the modern repair facility will be engaged, informed, and challenged by a slate of nationally-known and recognized speakers, according to the website.

The featured classes include, but are not limited to:

There will also be two panel discussions. One will engage in the discussion of electric vehicle repair and management. The other, a repairer to repairer panel, will review current industry topics, issues, and opportunities while navigating the future of collision repair.

Access to the conference is free.