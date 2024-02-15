SCRS to Hold Board Election in April

The Society of Collision Repair Specialist (SCRS) will hold an open meeting and annual election for the 2024-2025 board of directors on April 16.
According to the SCRS website, the following are those whose terms will expire by April 2024:
SCRS Executive Committee
- Michael Bradshaw of K&M Collision - Vice Chairman
- Andy Tylka of Tom & Ed’s Autobody & Towing - Treasurer
- Dominic Martino of Gold Coast Auto Body - Director-At-Large
SCRS National Directors
- Todd Hesford of Community Collision Centers
The meeting will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport. After the meeting, current members of the association will vote for the board of directors.