SCRS to Hold Board Election in April

The Society of Collision Repair Specialist (SCRS) will hold an open meeting and annual election for the 2024-2025 board of directors on April 16.

According to the SCRS website, the following are those whose terms will expire by April 2024:

SCRS Executive Committee

SCRS National Directors

Todd Hesford of Community Collision Centers

The meeting will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport. After the meeting, current members of the association will vote for the board of directors.