    SCRS to Hold Board Election in April

    Feb. 15, 2024
    The terms of four members will expire by this April.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    SCRS
    scrs_logo_2024

    The Society of Collision Repair Specialist (SCRS) will hold an open meeting and annual election for the 2024-2025 board of directors on April 16.

    According to the SCRS website, the following are those whose terms will expire by April 2024:

    SCRS Executive Committee

    SCRS National Directors

    The meeting will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport. After the meeting, current members of the association will vote for the board of directors.

