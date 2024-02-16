CA Autobody Association Announces New Sponsor

The California Autobody Association announced that Southern California Collision Equipment (SCCE) is their newest Corporate Sponsor, according to a news release.

Founded in 2010, SCCE’s mission is to provide premium collision products that increase work efficiency for mechanics and technicians across the nation.

SCCE offers competitive pricing on products ranging from diagnostic tools, frame/panel repair, welding equipment, lift systems, and more. They also distribute and feature brands such as Chief, Betag, Celette, Globaljig, Eurovac, Polyvance, Walcom, Lift King and many others.

“Our like-minded ideals of integrity and passion to elevate the industry with education and support is the perfect partnership. We look forward to learning and growing with this new venture," Ian Stoffel, co-founder of SCCE, said.