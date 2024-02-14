Body Shops in East Texas Report Long Lines After Hailstorm

Body shops in East Texas are going to be busy after hailstorms swept through the region, according to local outlets.

“I’m sure as the days come by, it’s going to be a lot stronger since it just started. Everyone is trying to get to work, call the insurance companies and get everything worked out,” David Harkey, the owner of H&S Paint and Body Shop, told KLTV.

H&S is expecting a three-week timeline to get a car back that needs no replacement parts. They are asking for patience.

Harkey told reporters from KLTV and Red River Radio that the recent UAW strikes are partially responsible for the long wait times as there is a lack of car parts nationwide.

Dime, quarter and in some places golf ball size hail left some vehicles with, in some cases, up to $12,000 to $15,000 worth of damage, according to Red River Radio.