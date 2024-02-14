ASE Education Foundation Names New Assistant Vice President

Virginia Oden has been named assistant vice president of the ASE Education Foundation.

In her new role, Oden will work closely with the foundation’s field managers, industry partners, state and national educators, and career and technical education (CTE) organizations.

“We are very pleased to welcome Virginia to the ASE Education Foundation and know she will be a great asset in helping us achieve our goals,” said Mike Coley, president of the Foundation. “Virginia brings an extensive background in recruiting and retention with her, and she will play an instrumental role as we continue to expand our program offerings and address the industry’s need for more entry-level technicians.”

Prior to joining the ASE Education Foundation, Oden served as a transportation program specialist with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education where she cultivated relationships in the private sector and with educational organizations to help address the skills gap. She also worked with instructors and industry professionals to create recruiting strategies and provided instructional coaching to new and existing educators.