HD Repair Forum’s Advisory Board Welcomes New Members in 2024

The HD Repair Forum advisory board welcomed five new members: Glenn Durham of Camping World, John Hart of Crump Truck & Trailer, Ron Kuehn of Collision Business Solutions, Leo Nenortas of Penske Truck Collision Repair Centers, and Todd Steenerson of Wallwork Body Shop.

"Since 2017, the board members have come together to develop industry solutions, identify best practices, and push for a cohesive and professional business environment. We are very fortunate to add five dedicated individuals to our already strong board.

Their experience sheds new perspectives on this industry’s challenges and opportunities," explains Brian Nessen, HD Repair Forum President and Co-founder. “Everyone involved in this event shows strong dedication and desire to improve this industry. It’s the reason the forum has expanded and will move to a larger venue in 2024.”

This year’s HD Repair Forum takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, April 24 and 25 at the Hyatt Regency in Frisco, Texas. The two-day conference will provide insight on repair information and best practices, updates on new vehicle technology and related repair demands, networking opportunities and industry connection, and much more.

The HD Repair Forum hosts an annual conference providing industry information, education, and networking opportunities for the heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry. Each year the event’s focus and direction is led by a diverse group of collision repair facility owners, managers, and industry consultants from across North America.

Collision repairers and industry stakeholders serving the heavy-duty and medium-duty repair markets, including tractors, trailers, RVs, buses, and delivery and emergency vehicles, are invited to join in on the educational sessions, conversations, and opportunities presented at the 2024 HD Repair Forum. This includes shop owners, managers, estimators, fleet managers, dealer repair shops, commercial vehicle manufacturers, insurance and service or equipment providers.