Car ADAS Solutions Welcomes ADAS Calibrations of Florida

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of ADAS Calibrations of Florida, according to a news release.

Owned by Bea Bruno, the company recently opened a location in Riviera Beach, Florida, on November 5, 2023. A second facility is being constructed in Kissimmee.

The company’s territory extends from Orlando to North Fort Lauderdale. Plans include opening four additional locations by the end of the first quarter of 2024, including one in Pompano Beach.

Prior to owning the calibration centers, Bea’s husband, Mark Bruno, owned Fender Mender Auto Body in South Florida for 20 years before selling it to Classic Collision in 2020.

After reading about calibration in an industry publication, the Brunos wanted to learn more about operating a business focused on this area. In early 2023, they reached out to Car ADAS Solutions to determine the steps involved in setting up a calibration facility. They also visited Jamie Humphries, a Car ADAS Solutions licensee in Georgia, who currently operates seven locations.

Once Mark and Bea met with him and saw his operations, they felt comfortable opening their first facility.

The biggest challenge was finding commercial property to set up the locations.

“The cost of commercial property has gone up so much that it was great having someone help find locations who is knowledgeable and understands the business,” said Mark.

The Brunos found that many landlords didn’t comprehend what is involved in a calibration.

“The minute they hear auto repair, they’re usually turned off right away,” he said. “However, with the support of the Car ADAS Solutions team, we were able to find property.”

As a fully equipped calibration facility, ADAS Calibrations of Florida is now educating body shops about the importance of calibration and the liability they have to ensure cars are correctly repaired.

Mark stressed the importance of scanning vehicles to identify what calibrations are needed. As part of their process, ADAS Calibrations of Florida can upload a body shop’s estimate to their website and identify the required calibrations.

As a Car ADAS Solutions licensee, ADAS Calibrations of Florida received calibration training at the Car ADAS Solutions facility in Georgia, as well as ongoing support.