Maaco Launches "Join the Upside" Campaign

“We didn’t set out to just create commercials. We wanted to build on the musical success of the original campaign by creating memorable earworms and mini music videos, so finding the right creative collaborators was key,” said David Olsen, Executive Creative Director at Mythic.

The concept attracted the attention of acclaimed director Drew Kirsch of the production company Tomorrow. Known for his work with Sony, PetSmart, and the iconic ‘You Need to Calm Down’ and ‘Lover’ music videos with Taylor Swift, Kirsch brings his whimsical style and color-blocking techniques to the campaign, translating the “Upside” theme into vibrant visuals and energetic storytelling.

“This was one of the most fun campaigns I’ve ever shot,” Kirsch said.