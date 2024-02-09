Maaco Launches "Join the Upside" Campaign

Maaco launched its newest national advertising campaign, “Join the Upside,” according to a news release.
Building on the success of the 2021 “Upside of Uh-Ohs” campaign, this latest iteration injects even more humor and personality into the brand’s iconic tagline, “Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco.” This is achieved through three original songs that lean into popular music genres appealing to Maaco’s target audience, in order to reinvigorate brand awareness and drive sales.
The creative campaign, developed by Mythic, is rooted in the brand’s reputation as the go-to place when life inevitably brings its dents, dings, and scratches, or when it’s time for a fresh paint job. The commercials feature relatable characters facing everyday car mishaps who quickly discover the “Upside” thanks to Mr. Maaco, along with trusted family, neighbors, and passersby who’ve experienced the Upside from Maaco.
From modern country to pop punk to 90s hip hop, the lyrics were written by Mythic, and music was composed and produced by Duotone Audio Group. Each spot tells the story of an everyday Uh-Oh through a different musical genre, with lyrics serving as the dialogue performed by the characters.
“We didn’t set out to just create commercials. We wanted to build on the musical success of the original campaign by creating memorable earworms and mini music videos, so finding the right creative collaborators was key,” said David Olsen, Executive Creative Director at Mythic.
The concept attracted the attention of acclaimed director Drew Kirsch of the production company Tomorrow. Known for his work with Sony, PetSmart, and the iconic ‘You Need to Calm Down’ and ‘Lover’ music videos with Taylor Swift, Kirsch brings his whimsical style and color-blocking techniques to the campaign, translating the “Upside” theme into vibrant visuals and energetic storytelling.
“This was one of the most fun campaigns I’ve ever shot,” Kirsch said.