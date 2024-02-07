  • Magazine
    Body Shop Staffer Saves and Adopts Kitten

    Feb. 7, 2024
    The new name of the kitten came out of how he was found.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    Capital Humane Society via Facebook
    ranae_goodwin_and_travis_ziemann_and Bumper
    An auto shop staffer in Lincoln, Nebraska, named and adopted a kitten with his girlfriend that he rescued, according to a Facebook post by the Capital Humane Society
     
    On January 26, Midtown Body & Paint received a call from animal control for assistance with a cat stuck inside a bumper just a few blocks away.
     
    Travis Ziemann was able to remove the fender liner of the vehicle to gain access to the kitten hiding inside the front bumper.

    On the day the kitten was made available for adoption by the Capital Humane Society, Ziemann and his girlfriend, Renae Goodwin, adopted him and named him, appropriately, "Bumper."

