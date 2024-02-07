Body Shop Staffer Saves and Adopts Kitten

An auto shop staffer in Lincoln, Nebraska, named and adopted a kitten with his girlfriend that he rescued, according to a Facebook post by the Capital Humane Society.
On January 26, Midtown Body & Paint received a call from animal control for assistance with a cat stuck inside a bumper just a few blocks away.
Travis Ziemann was able to remove the fender liner of the vehicle to gain access to the kitten hiding inside the front bumper.
On the day the kitten was made available for adoption by the Capital Humane Society, Ziemann and his girlfriend, Renae Goodwin, adopted him and named him, appropriately, "Bumper."