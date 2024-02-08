Gerber Collision & Glass Shop Abandons Plan to Expand in Illinois

Gerber Collision & Glass is abandoning its plan to convert an old CVS Pharmacy in Darien, Indiana, into an auto body shop, according to a Patch news article.

In November, the Darien City Council approved the shop with a 4-3 vote, despite opposition from neighbors who later sued the city.

In a letter to the city on Thursday, February 1, the company confirmed it would not develop the site of the former CVS.

In an email on Monday, City Administrator Bryon Vana told Patch that the city attorney and other lawyers would meet to discuss the litigation and the special use permit that the city had approved for the site.

Last month, the city’s attorney, John Murphey, asked a DuPage County judge to dismiss the lawsuit, stating the neighbors failed to detail how the auto body shop would harm them.

FenderBender attempted to reach Gerber Collision & Glass but have not been given a response.