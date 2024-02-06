Leadership Changes at Repairify

Edmonds, who has 36 years of experience in the automotive insurance space and has held key executive leadership roles at Progressive Insurance and Allstate, will oversee the ongoing evolution of asTech’s All-In-One technology platforms in his new role as president. He will also lead the development of key strategic partnerships and establish business strategies to further accelerate the ongoing growth of asTech.

Hollingsworth, as the new co-CEO, will oversee all global operations. This includes all company operations, product development, global shared services, and global growth.

“As we move into the next phase of our growth plans, I could not be more confident in the team we’ve assembled to lead our company,” said Keister. "Cris has been instrumental in establishing Repairify as the industry leader across the automotive ecosystem. I have no doubt that Craig’s wealth of knowledge and experience will further optimize asTech’s platforms and offerings.”

asTech is a provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry.