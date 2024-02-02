WIN's 2024 Annual Scholarship Program is Now Open

The Women’s Industry Network’s (WIN) has announced applications for its 2024 Scholarship program are now open through March 8, 2024, according to a news release.
These scholarships are presented annually to students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program.
This year, WIN partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to administer and expand its 2024 WIN Collision Repair Student Scholarships.
As part of the application process, each WIN Scholarship applicant is registered for, and receives, a complimentary WIN Student Membership. WIN also supports collision repair instructors with access to free WIN memberships through the Pay It Forward campaign.
In 2023, WIN expanded its scholarship program to include 20 female students.
The expanded WIN Scholarship program offers the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards on two financial levels, CHAMPION and STARS. Recipients are awarded a scholarship ranging from $500 up to $2,500 based on the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the interview process. They also receive complimentary registration for attendance to the virtual format of the annual WIN Conference to be held in Newport Beach, May 5-8, 2024.
One of the on-site conference highlights is the annual WIN Scholarship Walk, which will take place on Tuesday May 7 at 7:00 a.m., raises funds from volunteers and sponsors. Participation is not limited to in-person conference attendees, however, as virtual attendees or non-attending friends, family, and colleagues are invited to support this program.
One of the biggest benefits for WIN scholarship recipients is their receipt of a customized, well-stocked tool kit valued at over $500.
All applicants must be high school seniors or post-secondary students currently enrolled (at the time of application) in a collision repair program, and they must have been studying collision repair for at least one semester prior to applying for the awards.
Students will be considered for all scholarships/tool grants that they are eligible for based on the individual eligibility factors of each award. These eligibility factors can include gender, school attending, year in school, future plans, outside activities, and/or financial need.