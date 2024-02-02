WIN's 2024 Annual Scholarship Program is Now Open

All applicants must be high school seniors or post-secondary students currently enrolled (at the time of application) in a collision repair program, and they must have been studying collision repair for at least one semester prior to applying for the awards.

Students will be considered for all scholarships/tool grants that they are eligible for based on the individual eligibility factors of each award. These eligibility factors can include gender, school attending, year in school, future plans, outside activities, and/or financial need.