I-CAR’s Collision Careers Launches Its First Digital Ad-Campaign to Attract Technicians to the Field

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) has announced that its Collision Careers platform has launched its first-ever digital advertising campaign that's aimed at GenZ, according to a news release.

The campaign is aimed at attracting high-potential talent to the industry and showcasing the benefits of a career in collision repair. This is in response to a talent crisis that is estimated to be short of 100,000 skilled technicians.

The campaign features a series of videos themed “Bolt Ahead with Collision Careers.” These videos highlight various professional roles in collision repair, including structural technicians, estimators, and electric diagnostics technicians.

The campaign was developed in collaboration with the full-service ad agency, Push 22. It will run its first wave primarily on YouTube and is designed to target both students and parents. The videos will initially run in several major markets, including Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Philadelphia. These markets were chosen for their high need for talent, proximity to strong collision repair school programs and shops, and their ability to reach the target demographic.

Later this year, Collision Careers will expand its campaign. There will be opportunities for like-minded talent-focused organizations and marketing leaders across the industry to partner on content and develop co-op advertising campaigns. These campaigns will further promote career paths in collision repair. The 15-second spots and a longer campaign video can be viewed on the Collision Careers’ YouTube channel.

Arianna Sherlock, senior director of marketing at I-CAR, said, “There is a tremendous amount of competition for GenZ’s attention. We’re not just competing against other trades or colleges. We’re competing against all of the digital content they consume, so it’s imperative we meet them where they are and stand out.”