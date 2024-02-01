I-CAR’s Collision Careers Launches Ad Campaign to Attract Technicians

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) has announced that its Collision Careers platform has launched its first-ever digital advertising campaign that's aimed at Gen Z, according to a news release.

The campaign is aimed at attracting high-potential talent to the industry and showcasing the benefits of a career in collision repair. This is in response to a talent crisis that is estimated to be short of 100,000 skilled technicians.

The campaign features a series of videos themed “Bolt Ahead with Collision Careers.” These videos highlight various professional roles in collision repair, including structural technicians, estimators, and electric diagnostics technicians.