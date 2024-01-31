Classic Collision Aquires 3 New Locations in Florida Panhandle

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Affordable Body Shop and Hollis Body Shop in Marianna and Panama City Beach, Florida, according to a news release.

“Affordable Body Shop and Hollis Body Shop will be great additions to our footprint in the greater panhandle, and we look forward to welcoming all three locations to the Classic family,” says Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S.

Owners who are considering selling their business, please visit classiccollision.com/join/ and they are promised a confidential conversation.