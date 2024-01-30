HD Repair Forum Registration Opens

The HD Repair Forum will take place in the DFW suburb of Frisco, Texas from April 24 to 25, where visitors can learn about the latest trends in the collision industry, according to a news release.

The two-day conference will take place at the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas. The HD Repair Forum delivers presentations and panel discussions during the first half of each day, with a variety of breakout sessions for attendees to choose from in the afternoon.

The HD Repair Forum is solely dedicated to the heavy- and medium-duty collision repair industry, making it a must-attend event for all industry stakeholders, including but not limited to collision shop owners, managers, estimators, and executives representing OEMs, insurers, suppliers, and appraisal companies.

The event’s advisory board plays a critical role in developing the agenda’s speakers and content, ensuring event administrators meet the demands of this growing and evolving market.

Registration for the event is now open and group hotel rates at the Hyatt Regency are available. More information can be found at hdrepairforum.com.

HD Repair Group offers a dedicated source of focused-information for those involved in collision repair work of heavy-duty, medium-duty, commercial, and non-commercial vehicles in classes 4 - 8.