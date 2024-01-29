BASF launches RMC1000, "the refinish industry’s first one-coat clear"

RM, a BASF brand, is introducing the refinish industry’s first one-coat clear, the RMC1000, which reduces cycle time, provides superior sag resistance, and offers an excellent appearance, according to a press release.

In response to market demand for increased productivity, RMC1000 can be applied with one wet coat and 30 minutes of drying at 140°F, saving customers at least ten minutes due to no flash-off time and no second coat when compared to 1.5-coat clears on the market.

The value of ten minutes for body shop owners is more than mere time savings. With no flash-off time or second coat application, they can increase cycles per day, unlocking over half a million dollars in additional revenue per year. For example, if a customer uses a competitive 1.5-coat clear with an average booth run time of 90 minutes for four cycles per day using an average RO of $3,750, their income would be $315,000 per month per booth. If that same customer swapped their 1.5 coat clear with RMC1000, the time savings could allow them to run 4.6 cycles per day. An extra 0.6 cycles doesn’t seem like much, but it could add $564,000 per year in additional revenue.

In addition to unlocking the opportunity for additional revenue, RMC1000 also increases efficiency without adding repair orders. Swapping out a competitive 1.5-coat clear with RMC1000 can save customers $2,000 per year in energy savings with less booth run time and 7000 lbs. per year in CO2 emissions, which is the same as a car driving 6,433 miles, or Michigan to Alaska and back. Furthermore, shops can achieve immediate savings on RO cost per hour with RMC1000.

“When you combine that benefit with energy savings, CO2 emission reduction, and the ease of application, RMC1000 not only answers the growing demand from shops for improved productivity and less complexity, it exceeds it,” said Jim Reddy, BASF marketing manager, Americas – Refinish Coatings.