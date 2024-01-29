New Mexico Collision Center Impacted by Homelessness and Fires

According to Garcia, her business has also dealt with multiple break-ins and homeless people setting up tents in front of their shop, scaring customers away.

Garcia says people start the fires to stay warm during the winter months, but they’re endangering her business. She shared an incident from the week prior where a fire started by someone sleeping in a van spread and took out an electrical pole. This incident impacted her business and forced them to close for a day while it was fixed.

There were multiple fires that she has mentioned to reporters. “My biggest concern is our building burning down,” said Garcia. “We don’t know if we’re going to have a business to come to or when we’re going to get the call.”