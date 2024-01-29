  • Magazine
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    New Mexico Collision Center Impacted by Homelessness and Fires

    Jan. 29, 2024
    According to the business owner, her business has also dealt with multiple break-ins, homeless people setting up tents and starting fires.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    Duke City Auto Body
    Homeless encampment near Duke City Auto Body

    The owner of a collision center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has reported that people are setting fires and pitching tents around her business, according to a KRQE News report.

    “In the past two years, it has drastically increased, and it is out of control, in my opinion,” Patti Garcia, owner of Duke City AutoBody and Collision Center, told KRQE News.

    Duke City Auto Body
    Homeless individuals near Duke City Auto Body

    According to Garcia, her business has also dealt with multiple break-ins and homeless people setting up tents in front of their shop, scaring customers away.

    Garcia says people start the fires to stay warm during the winter months, but they’re endangering her business. She shared an incident from the week prior where a fire started by someone sleeping in a van spread and took out an electrical pole. This incident impacted her business and forced them to close for a day while it was fixed.

    There were multiple fires that she has mentioned to reporters. “My biggest concern is our building burning down,” said Garcia. “We don’t know if we’re going to have a business to come to or when we’re going to get the call.”

    Duke City Auto Body
    Fire near Duke City Auto Body

    Garcia said she reached out to city officials and law enforcement for help, but nothing seems to be resolved. As of January 26, Garica confirmed to FenderBender that she has still not heard back from the City of Albuquerque. 

    Garcia has considered moving, but it’s simply too expensive. For now, she’s taking it day by day, doing what she can to protect her business, according to KRQE.

