Convenient Brands Acquires Web-Est

Convenient Brands announced its acquisition of Web-Est, a provider of collision estimating software to independent body shops in the U.S., according to a news release.

Most auto body shops use software to estimate the cost of parts and labor required for a vehicle repair and then use that cost estimate to get customer and insurance carrier approval. Web-Est provides an intuitive, browser-based estimating software platform that offers a seamless user experience, according to the release.

Web-Est has generated long-term growth due to the effectiveness of its software and its ability to increase efficiency and estimating accuracy for customers.

“We congratulate Eric Seidel, Carey Paris, and the Web-Est team on their strong momentum in the marketplace,” said James Clippard, chairman of Convenient Brands and managing director of The Beekman Group, the majority owner of Convenient Brands. “Web-Est’s software automates a critical function for independent body shops and is complementary to other products that Convenient Brands offers, including our shop management software and payment processing tools.”

Eric Seidel, CEO of Web-Est, added: “With the support of Convenient Brands, we are poised to accelerate our growth trajectory while at the same time offering a larger set of solutions to our customers, enabling them with more automation and efficiency. I look forward to supporting both Carey Paris and Convenient Brands on their new path.”

Convenient Brands is a platform of business technology companies that provide enterprise software and payment processing services, mainly to the auto dealership and auto aftermarket industries but also to customers in the government, property management, and other diversified industries.

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors.