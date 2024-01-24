SEMA Battle of the Builders Celebrates 10 Years of Competition

SEMA is celebrating 10 years of the SEMA Battle of the Builders (presented by Mothers)car building competition, with an all-new television show chronicling the 2023 competition on the History Channel and new videos looking back on 10 years of car culture’s ultimate battle, according to a news release.

The television show commemorating the 2023 event premieres on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 9 am ET on the History Channel. Filmed during the SEMA Show last November, the show gives viewers an inside look at the competition and includes interviews with competitors and behind-the-scenes footage.

Held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada, the SEMA Battle of the Builders celebrates the best car builders and showcases their most innovative builds.

Over the years, the competition has launched the careers of dozens of builders and debuted several truly iconic builds. The bonus anniversary footage produced by SEMA relives some of the iconic moments from a decade of battles. The new content can be viewed on SEMA’s YouTube channel.

“I’m very honored to be the 2023 Battle of the Builders winner. It’s a dream come true,” said Andy Leach, the 2023 winner for his 1960 Buick Invicta Custom “X-60.” "I’ve been chasing this award for nearly a decade. The Buick was a labor of love, and I’m glad all our hard work and effort has been recognized, especially against all the stiff competition we faced. The Buick Invicta Custom ‘X-60’ embodies every inch of its potential and evokes emotions in the spirit of what this car stood for in 1960.”

“Battle of the Builders represents the best of car culture, innovation, and competition,” said RJ de Vera, SEMA Vice President of Marketing. “We’re pleased to share the story of the 2023 competition through the History Channel program, as well as celebrate our first decade with some extra surprises for our fans.”

Cam Miller, the 2016 champion, is one of the builders featured in the retrospectives. “Winning the Battle of the Builders opened a lot of doors for us,” said Miller. “SEMA is the biggest international stage you can have, and the exposure that comes with that is really big. It’s so powerful.”

The television program is hosted by Adrienne Janic and Tanner Foust, and features industry experts Ryan Basseri, Kyle Kuhnhausen, Cam Miller, and Jeremiah Proffitt selecting the top 12 builders from four different categories: Hot Rod/Hot Rod Truck; Sport Compact, Luxury & Exotics; 4-Wheel Drive & Off-Road; and Young Guns, a category for builders age 29 and under. Viewers will see the expert judges narrow the competitors down to 12, and then the top 12 finalists vie amongst themselves to select their respective class champions and the overall winner.