Study Places U.S. as 5th Largest EV Leader

The U.S. ranks as the No. 5 largest EV leader in the world, with China being No. 1 according to a study by DriveElectric.

The study calculates the rankings based on EV share in sales in their countries, the number of publicly available fast electric vehicle charging points, and annual sales increase. The U.S. received a score of 6.55/10 stars, while China received 7.10/10 stars.

The study shows that the share of sales for EVs in the U.S. is 7.7%, while Norway had 88%. There are 21,000 publicly available fast electric vehicle charging points in the U.S., while China has 760,000. The U.S. had a jump of 70.21% in EV sales from 2021-2022, while India had a 300% increase in the same period.

The U.S. was ranked No. 3 in lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity, with China being No. 1. The study notes that the U.S. is expected to double its capacity by 2025, with 13 new plants predicted to be operational in the next five years.