Abra’s 40th: Giveaway & Support for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Abra, one of the largest collision repair businesses in the country, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special giveaway and a commitment to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, according to a news release.

The campaign, titled “Another Mile, Another Milestone,” invites customers to share a significant milestone from their life, whether achieved or anticipated in 2024.

Customers can participate in the giveaway by visiting AbraOnTime.com and entering their first and last name, email, and address. The giveaway, which runs through Wednesday, January 31, 2024, offers participants a chance to win one of five Apple Watches. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. EST on January 31.

For each entry, Abra will contribute $1 to the foundation, up to a maximum of 5,000 entries or $5,000. If the maximum number of entries is not reached, Abra will still fulfill the $5,000 donation.

The sweepstake is open to legal residents of the United States who are of the age of majority. The sweepstakes ends on January 31, and is void where prohibited.

VP of operations and development at Abra, Wayne Kelly, said, “This campaign showcases Abra’s continued commitment to those who have supported us for the past 40 years, through giving back to our customers and our communities.”