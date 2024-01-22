  • Magazine
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • FenderBender Award
  • FB Management Conference
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    VIDEO: The Power of One More Booth Cycle Per Day

    Jan. 22, 2024
    SCRS has provided a video of the presentation at The SEMA Show by Jason Garfoot, an application engineer for 3M Collision.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    SCRS
    scrs_logo_240x100

    Jason Garfoot, an application engineer for 3M Collision, presented at the SCRS IDEAS Collide Showcase during the 2023 SEMA Show. He discussed how people tend to overcomplicate the efficiency of paint shops.

    In the recorded presentation, you can:

    • Understand what paint booth efficiency truly implies and learn how to maximize the efficiency of your paint booth cycles.
    • Contemplate the benefits you could gain by achieving one additional booth cycle per day.

    The IDEAS Collide Showcase features fast-paced presentations. These are designed to stimulate thought, innovation, and the resolution of business challenges with bold, outspoken, and provocative concepts from thought leaders both within and outside the industry.

    This presentation was delivered during the 2023 SEMA Show. It highlighted individuals and companies with topics that challenge the status quo, and ambitious ideas that could potentially transform the industry.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Customers Talk About Spanesi Paint Booths

    Sign in. Your browser can't play this video.. Learn more. 0:00 / 1:52. Customers Talk About Spanesi Paint Booths. 528 subscribers. <__slot-el _="@=2549,x=2…

    30-Seconds With the Spanesi Mutlibench Structural Repair Workstation

    Sign in. 0:00 / 0:29. 30-Seconds With the Spanesi Mutlibench Structural Repair Workstation. 528 subscribers. <__slot-el _="@=2567,x=231,y=632,w=95,h=36,f…