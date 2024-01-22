Refurbished Cars Gifted to Three Veterans and Single Mother on NABC Day in Palm Springs

On Wednesday, January 16, three Palm Springs area veterans and a single mother were presented with refurbished donated vehicles, according to a news release.

The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program worked with vehicle donors Allstate, the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club of Southern California, Hertz, and collision repair partners Fix Auto Cathedral City, Fix Auto Palm Springs, Seidner’s Collision of Fontana, and Loma Linda, who refurbished the vehicles to like-new condition.

The four recipients were:

Jennifer Gutierrez Lopez, nominated by Variety—the Children’s Charity of the Desert, is a recent single mother of two, one of whom has special needs. Ms. Lopez is his full-time caregiver. This reliable car will allow her to travel to her son’s long-distance appointments and better care for her entire family. Her 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe was donated by the Interinsurance Exchange of the Auto Club of Southern California, which has donated more than 75 cars. It was refurbished by Seidner’s Collision Center of Loma Linda, the 35th time it has made a donation of the time and skills of its employees.