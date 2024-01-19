Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS Gets approval From Nissan and Infiniti

Hunter Engineering announced that Ultimate ADAS, their system for eliminating error-prone manual layouts common to static advanced drivers assistance systems (ADAS) calibrations, has been approved for use by Nissan and Infiniti dealerships, according to a news release.

Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s alignment technology with an "efficient and easy-to-use" guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage. Gimbal-mounted lasers are the key component, replacing the inexact guesswork of strings, plumb bobs and tape measures to cut setup time by 70 percent for some procedures.

The gimbals and onscreen guidance provided by Hunter’s WinAlign software dramatically increase target placement precision by automatically compensating for non-level floors, monitoring for placement errors, and confirming accuracy with laser measurements each step of the way.

Many common and time-consuming manual adjustments are now automated, such as height, roll, pitch and yaw.

For customer satisfaction and insurance purposes, Ultimate ADAS provides decipherable documentation of the exact procedures performed and exact target placement. Confirmations can be accessed or printed directly via HunterNet 2, Hunter’s customer portal.

Additionally, the Ultimate ADAS units can be conveniently moved as needed around the shop, with compact packaging to keep all the components together.

“It’s the fastest and most precise ADAS calibration system available,” says Ryan Gerber, Hunter product specialist, ADAS. “With this new system, techs won’t need to learn geometry on the fly with strings and plumb bobs, since the lasers will locate the precise spots almost instantly.”

Ultimate ADAS will be on display with frequent demos in booth 3721W at NADA in Las Vegas, Feb. 1-4.

Honda and Acura had approved use for their dealerships earlier in 2023.