Car Collides with Body Shop in Oakland

The driver was able to walk away without any injuries, according to the OFD report. The auto body shop suffered significant damage.

Turbo Auto Body, which has been at the site for 31 years, had never experienced such an incident, owner Enoch Shin said in an East Bay Times article.

In the same article, Johana Mazariegos, Turbo’s general manager, said they're “trying to figure out what we’re going to do about our building and our employees.”

Turbo employs more than two dozen employees. “There won’t be any work today or for a while,” Mazariegos also said.

East Bay Times confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.