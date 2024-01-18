Free Webinar Highlights Automotive Scholarship Opportunities

The ASE Education Foundation is hosting a free webinar on Wednesday, January 24 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “An Industry Discussion on Scholarships ,” according to a news release.

This webinar will present available scholarship opportunities to instructors, employers, parents, and the more than 100,000 students enrolled in ASE-accredited programs.

April Lausch, manager of Faulkner Collision Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, will share her experiences with scholarships from an employer’s perspective. Last year, Lausch attended the webinar, and two of her entry-level employees completed the applications and were both awarded scholarships. Lausch will emphasize the importance of encouraging young people to apply.

Numerous organizations in the automotive service industry provide financial support for students and schools, offering thousands of dollars in scholarships, grants, and loan forgiveness each year.

In this webinar, representatives from the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), Garage Gurus, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, Noregon Systems, Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), Steve Johnson Racing, and the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) Scholarship Central will discuss the funding opportunities available, many of which go unclaimed each year.

After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar will be sent. Those who register in advance but miss the live webinar will have the opportunity to view a recorded session.