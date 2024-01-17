  • Magazine
    New ASE Leadership at the Start of 2024

    Jan. 17, 2024
    The new Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) officers and board members have begun their terms.
    The recent leadership transition at the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is complete, and the new ASE officers and board members have begun their terms, according to a news release.

    As of January 1, Dave Johnson officially took on the role of ASE president and CEO. He replaces Tim Zilke, who retired from ASE on December 31 after a 30-plus year career at ASE.  In addition, Donna Wagner now serves as vice president of industry and media relations for ASE after a stint as assistant vice president of the ASE Education Foundation. She took over from Trish Serratore who also retired at the end of the year. 

    The new officers for the 2024 board of directors have begun their terms. Tom Trisdale, vice president, quality, Toyota is serving as the new chair and Jason Rainey, vice president, NAPA AutoCare/AAA as vice chair. John Wolf, president, Snap-on Business Solutions and Tom Palermo, general manager, Preferred Automotive Specialists have taken on the roles of treasurer and secretary, respectively. Last year’s chair, Homer Hogg, vice president, truck service, Travel Centers of America is now serving as past chair. 

    ASE also elected eight new members to its board of governors: Matt Allen of Virginia Auto Service;  Scott Jones of Nissan; Ryan Kooiman of Standard Motor Products; Rebecca Mahan of DriV/Garage Gurus; Mike McRoberts of Rush Truck Centers; Natae Rayner of Kia; Dick Tejano of First Student and Susan Trevaskis of Advance Auto Parts. 

    Over the last six months, I took the time to learn more about ASE and meet with a variety of stakeholders to understand how ASE can best meet their needs and exceed their expectations, said Johnson. I am looking forward to working with the ASE officers and board members who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to ASE and collaborating with the exceptional ASE team to support technicians, service providers and car owners. Together we will ensure that ASE continues to be the driving force of the transportation industry.” 

