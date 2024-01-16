Emergency Crews Respond to Body Shop Fire in Massachusetts

First responders in Springfield, Massachusetts, responded to a fire on Dwight Street on the morning of Tuesday, January 9, according to reporting by Western Mass News.

Firefighters were on scene for reports of a fire happening at the North End Auto Body Shop.

On social media, officials confirmed that the cause was a vehicle fire in the rear bay of the building that extended to the roof.

The Springfield Fire Department said the roof and the bays are severely damaged, but there were no injuries reported.

North End Auto Body Shop provides services for repair, collision, diagnostics, and sales, according to their website.