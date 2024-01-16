  • Magazine
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • FenderBender Award
  • FB Management Conference
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Emergency Crews Respond to Body Shop Fire in Massachusetts

    Jan. 16, 2024
    The Springfield Fire Department confirmed the cause was a vehicle fire.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    Springfield Fire and Emergency Services via Facebook
    North End Auto Body Shop fire response

    First responders in Springfield, Massachusetts, responded to a fire on Dwight Street on the morning of Tuesday, January 9, according to reporting by Western Mass News.

    Firefighters were on scene for reports of a fire happening at the North End Auto Body Shop.

    On social media, officials confirmed that the cause was a vehicle fire in the rear bay of the building that extended to the roof.

    The Springfield Fire Department said the roof and the bays are severely damaged, but there were no injuries reported.

    North End Auto Body Shop provides services for repair, collision, diagnostics, and sales, according to their website.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    The Spanesi Mutlibench Structural Repair Workstation

    Sign in. Your browser can't play this video.. Learn more. 0:00 / 0:14. The Spanesi Mutlibench Structural Repair Workstation. 528 subscribers. <__slot-el _=…

    30-Seconds With the Spanesi Mutlibench Structural Repair Workstation

    Sign in. 0:00 / 0:29. 30-Seconds With the Spanesi Mutlibench Structural Repair Workstation. 528 subscribers. <__slot-el _="@=2567,x=231,y=632,w=95,h=36,f…