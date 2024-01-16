Classic Collision Starts 2024 with 3 New Arizona Locations

Classic Collision has acquired Painters Collision Centers in Arizona, according to a news release. The locations are in Apache Junction, Chandler, and Queen Creek.

“We believe Classic Collision is the right organization to keep our foundation intact,” says James Huard, the former owner of Painters Collision Centers.

Painters Collision Centers has been family-owned and has served their customers for over 35 years.

“Painters Collision Centers has been the top performer in the Greater Phoenix area, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family as we expand our presence in Arizona,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Classic Collision is one of the largest privately held national providers of auto body repair services, with 260 centers in 16 states across the U.S.