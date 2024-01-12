GM Points to Reman Headlamp Advantages Over Aftermarket

General Motors began its first remanufactured headlamp program in 2021. Since then, it has kept over 100 truckloads of headlamp parts from going into landfills, according to a press release.
GM says its process replaces the headlamp housing and lens, reuses internal components such as integrated circuit chips, materials, and fans, and tests each assembly to ensure it meets OEM standards and specifications.
The headlamps carry a two-year warranty and are cost-competitive with aftermarket headlamps, according to GM.
In 2017, a cross-functional team from GM — including Customer Care and Aftersales, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, and Product Engineering — identified this as an opportunity and began developing the headlamp remanufacturing process with Llink Technologies.
Four years later, the first remanufactured headlamp program launched with the 2016–2019 model year Chevrolet Silverado. That was followed by select 2018-20 Equinox models, and remanufactured headlamps will be available for additional vehicles in the future.
According to GM, up to 80% less energy is consumed by remanufacturing compared to aftermarket manufacturing.
“We set out to do something new in the industry that was good for business, and that helped drive us toward a more sustainable future,” said Tod Stump, manager of GM Global Remanufacturing. “Since 2021, more than 13,000 headlamps have been remanufactured, and there are plans to expand the program. We’re excited to be the first to create a headlamp remanufacturing program that can be a model for other programs in our industry.”