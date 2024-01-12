GM Points to Reman Headlamp Advantages Over Aftermarket

General Motors began its first remanufactured headlamp program in 2021. Since then, it has kept over 100 truckloads of headlamp parts from going into landfills, according to a press release.

GM says its process replaces the headlamp housing and lens, reuses internal components such as integrated circuit chips, materials, and fans, and tests each assembly to ensure it meets OEM standards and specifications.

The headlamps carry a two-year warranty and are cost-competitive with aftermarket headlamps, according to GM.

In 2017, a cross-functional team from GM — including Customer Care and Aftersales, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, and Product Engineering — identified this as an opportunity and began developing the headlamp remanufacturing process with Llink Technologies.