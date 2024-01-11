House of Kolor Introduces New Technology for High-Definition Color Shifting

House of Kolor has introduced a dramatic new color-shifting technology that creates an instantaneous, hard-hitting shift in color without a gray area or mottling between colors, according to a news release.

The new Kameleon FX packs, which are part of the Shimrin2 paint system, contain pearls that are tightly controlled in thickness. This creates uniquely clean effects when applied in layers over black paint.

One aspect of the new Kameleon FX packs is their ease of use, according to the company. A painter can lay down and align the pearl with great ease, even without a high skill set, resulting in a reliably crisp transition between colors.

“Color-shifting paint has been around since the 1990s, but this new technology creates an intense, exceptionally clean transition between colors that is entirely unprecedented in the automotive industry,” said Brian Lewis, global product manager for House of Kolor, which is owned by Sherwin-Williams. “We hope to generate a lot of enthusiasm for the new offering among our House of Kolor fans – especially when it comes to the new Black to Red Kameleon FX pack.”