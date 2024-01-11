SATA Acquires U.S. Distributor Dan-Am Company

SATA GmbH & Co. KG, a major liquid paint application equipment supplier, announced in a news release that a joint agreement has been signed for the acquisition of the Dan-Am Company in Spring Valley, Minnesota.

"This acquisition will enable us to continue providing our industry partners and customers in the USA and Puerto Rico with the top-notch equipment and exceptional service they have come to expect from SATA and Dan-Am, both now and in the future," said Mike Carlos Wolf, CSO of SATA GmbH & Co. KG.

According to the release, SATA is committed to maintaining and strengthening Dan-Am Company’s existing relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation for the decades of excellent cooperation with the Dan-Am Company team and the Jorgensen family," said Florian Kaiser, COO of SATA GmbH & Co. KG. "Their dedicated partnership and trust have been instrumental to the success and growth of both companies. We greatly value the long-standing relationship and are grateful for the valuable contributions and support we have received from the Jorgensen family and their team."

The acquisition will be complete on Thursday, March 1.