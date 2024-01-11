  • Magazine
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • FenderBender Award
  • FB Management Conference
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    SATA Acquires U.S. Distributor Dan-Am Company

    Jan. 11, 2024
    The acquisition will be complete in March.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    (From left) Florian Kaiser, Knud Jorgensen, and Mike Carlos Wolf

    SATA GmbH & Co. KG, a major liquid paint application equipment supplier, announced in a news release that a joint agreement has been signed for the acquisition of the Dan-Am Company in Spring Valley, Minnesota.

    "This acquisition will enable us to continue providing our industry partners and customers in the USA and Puerto Rico with the top-notch equipment and exceptional service they have come to expect from SATA and Dan-Am, both now and in the future," said Mike Carlos Wolf, CSO of SATA GmbH & Co. KG.

    According to the release, SATA is committed to maintaining and strengthening Dan-Am Company’s existing relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees. 

    "We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation for the decades of excellent cooperation with the Dan-Am Company team and the Jorgensen family," said Florian Kaiser, COO of SATA GmbH & Co. KG. "Their dedicated partnership and trust have been instrumental to the success and growth of both companies. We greatly value the long-standing relationship and are grateful for the valuable contributions and support we have received from the Jorgensen family and their team."

    The acquisition will be complete on Thursday, March 1.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Customers Talk About Spanesi Paint Booths

    Sign in. Your browser can't play this video.. Learn more. 0:00 / 1:52. Customers Talk About Spanesi Paint Booths. 528 subscribers. <__slot-el _="@=2549,x=2…

    The Spanesi Mutlibench Structural Repair Workstation

    Sign in. Your browser can't play this video.. Learn more. 0:00 / 0:14. The Spanesi Mutlibench Structural Repair Workstation. 528 subscribers. <__slot-el _=…