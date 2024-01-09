California DOI Deputy Commissioner Will Join SCRS Open Board Meeting

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) will host an open board meeting on Tuesday, January 16, in Palm Springs, California, which includes a special session from the California Department of Insurance (DOI), according to a news release.

In collaboration with the California DOI, the SCRS board of directors will welcome Tony Cignarale, Deputy Commissioner, Consumer Services & Market Conduct for the DOI, who will present about the activities their office engages in to serve auto insurance consumers.

In his position, Cignarale directs the statewide activities of the department’s consumer call center and assists in market conduct functions. Tony is also Co-chair of the Department’s Fair Claims Settlement Practices Task Force, which monitors claims settlement practices and effects regulation changes when necessary.

SCRS also invites industry members to learn about the current state of the association and to receive updates on programs and initiatives the association has been working on for the collision repair industry.

The meeting will include updates on core member programs such as the SCRS benefits offerings to improve quality of life for members of the industry, to presentations from SCRS staff and committees, outlining current and future work initiatives.

The SCRS Education Committee is also prepared to deliver the annual presentation of "Kool Tools from the SEMA Show and Beyond."

This special session during the open meeting will be a continuation of similar conversations held early last year with Virginia Commissioner of Insurance, Scott White, and North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance, Mike Causey.

Topics may include policy language review and approval, the relationship between the CA DOI and the CA Bureau of Automotive Repair [BAR], ongoing education and connection to market practices, and even specific issues such as storage fee disputes in CA that have garnered the focus of national news stories this past year.

The presentation should leave attendees with a better understanding of DOI areas of responsibility, and opportunities to remedy difficult experiences for CA-consumers navigating the auto claims process, according to the release.

Attendees are not required to be a member of SCRS to participate. There is no cost, and pre-registration is not required.

The session should last from 2 – 5 p.m. in the Tapestry room at the Hilton Palm Springs.