Kaizen Glass Solutions Launches Glass Training Programs

Kaizen Glass Solutions has introduced glass training programs designed to help technicians in the automotive service industry, according to a news release.

The courses are taught by experienced professionals who have a comprehensive understanding of the industry and include auto glass removal and replacement, windshield repair, ADAS calibration, sales/ISR, flat glass, and tinting classes. They are offered in various formats, including online courses, onsite workshops, and in-person training sessions.

“We are committed to helping individuals achieve their business goals and become one percent better every day,” said Shauna Davis, President of Kaizen Glass Solutions. “We want to be your premier source of auto glass expertise, and we are committed to providing better tools, business support, and training to set individuals on the path to success.”