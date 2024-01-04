QCG Acquires Utah-Based MSO

Quality Collision Group (QCG), a leading syndicate of OEM-certified collision repair centers, has announced the successful acquisition of Cascade Collision Repair, a prominent Utah-based MSO.

The addition of Cascade’s nine locations further solidifies Quality Collision Group’s standing, bringing the total number of repair facilities under its banner to 62, according to the news release.

Cascade’s nine locations, spread across Utah in Lehi, Provo, Orem, Spanish Fork, Park City, Eagle Mountain, Ogden, West Haven, and St. George, will continue to provide exceptional collision repair services to their communities under their existing brand. A tenth Cascade Collision Repair location, in Salt Lake County, is preparing to open soon.

“This acquisition furthers our commitment to providing superior collision repair services while expanding our national presence,” said Jerod Guerin, CEO and Founder of QCG.

Cascade Collision Repair, founded by the Nichols family, has a rich history dating back to 1978 when Terry’s Auto Body opened its doors. Over the years, the Nichols brothers, Brian, Dan, and Russ, have built a legacy focused on trust, honesty, and excellence in collision repair. The family’s dedication to creating customers for life, transparent pricing, and a written lifetime transferable warranty on every repair aligns seamlessly with Quality Collision Group’s mission.

“We see this acquisition as a natural progression in the evolution of Cascade Collision Repair,” commented the Nichols family in a joint statement from Cascade Collision Repair. “Joining forces with Quality Collision Group allows us to continue our commitment to excellence and ensures our customers receive the highest quality collision repair services.”

Cascade Collision Repair is renowned for its comprehensive services, including structural alignment, dent repair, expert paint matching, corrosion protection, durable finishes, claims handling, and rental car assistance.

The MSO carries certifications from Ford, GM, Honda, Subaru, and Rivian, and every technician employed by the company is certified by I-CAR. Additionally, the MSO offers repair and calibration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) mandated in cars manufactured from 2023 onwards.