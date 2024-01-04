CAPA Announces New Executive Director

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, announced in a news release that Terry Fortner will succeed Clark Plucinski as CAPA executive director.

Fortner brings with him over four decades of leadership experience and an intimate knowledge of the automotive aftermarket.

After 32 years in leadership at Nationwide Insurance, Fortner joined LKQ Corporation in 2009. Over a thirteen-year tenure, he led industry relations and corporate accounts before serving as vice president of sales and marketing for North America.

“Terry will bring a wealth of experience to CAPA, and I am thrilled to hand over to someone with his knowledge and enthusiasm,” said Clark Plucinski, CAPA chair. “The Board looks forward to CAPA’s continued success under his leadership.”

“I am proud to be a part of this great organization which has set the gold standard for high-quality, alternative parts for over thirty years,” Fortner said. “I look forward to creating strategic relationships and continuing to build on this legacy, which has already contributed immensely to the automotive industry.”

Alongside his position as CAPA executive director, Fortner is chief advisor for Fortner Advisory and Development, LLC, where he acts as a consultant and advisor, specializing in the automotive industry, auto physical damage claims processes, leadership, and executive coaching. Fortner has also served as chair and chairman emeritus for the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) as well as other collision industry organizations.