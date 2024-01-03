Classic Collision's New Virgina Location

Classic Collision announces the opening of a new center today - a newly renovated facility in Hampton, Virginia.

Classic Collision Aberdeen is located in the Hampton Roads area, five miles from their Hampton location. This newly renovated building is Classic’s seventh Virginia location within the past few months, according to the news release.

“We are pleased to end 2023 with a new location to serve the Virginia Beach communities as our newest Classic Collision center. I could not be happier with where we stand today as an organization and look forward to an even better 2024,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

The new collision center is at 404 Aberdeen Rd.

Classic Collision is one of the largest privately held national providers of auto body repair services, with 257 state-of-the-art repair facilities in 16 states across the U.S.