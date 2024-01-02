  • Magazine
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • FenderBender Award
  • FB Management Conference
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    CREF Announces 2024 Goals

    Jan. 2, 2024
    One major goal CREF hopes to achieve is Collecting and distributing $10,000,000 worth of support across the U.S.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    Pexels Pavel Danilyuk7944064
    Pexels Pavel Danilyuk7944064

    Just before 2023 ended, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced what their goals are for 2024 in a news release.

    The goals are:

    • Distributing $800,000 in grants to schools across the country
    • Reach and support 550 schools & 1,120 instructors through CREF programs
    • Help 10,000 students realize their collision repair goal dreams
    • Collect and distribute $10,000,000 worth of support across the U.S.

    According to their website, their mission is to support collision repair educational programs, schools, and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Customers Talk About Spanesi Paint Booths

    Sign in. Your browser can't play this video.. Learn more. 0:00 / 1:52. Customers Talk About Spanesi Paint Booths. 528 subscribers. <__slot-el _="@=2549,x=2…

    The Spanesi Mutlibench Structural Repair Workstation

    Sign in. Your browser can't play this video.. Learn more. 0:00 / 0:14. The Spanesi Mutlibench Structural Repair Workstation. 528 subscribers. <__slot-el _=…

    30-Seconds With the Spanesi Mutlibench Structural Repair Workstation

    Sign in. 0:00 / 0:29. 30-Seconds With the Spanesi Mutlibench Structural Repair Workstation. 528 subscribers. <__slot-el _="@=2567,x=231,y=632,w=95,h=36,f…