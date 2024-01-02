CREF Announces 2024 Goals

Just before 2023 ended, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced what their goals are for 2024 in a news release.

The goals are:

Distributing $800,000 in grants to schools across the country

Reach and support 550 schools & 1,120 instructors through CREF programs

Help 10,000 students realize their collision repair goal dreams

Collect and distribute $10,000,000 worth of support across the U.S.

According to their website, their mission is to support collision repair educational programs, schools, and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities.