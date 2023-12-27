  • Magazine
    Maaco West Springfield Hosted Veteran Coat Distribution Drive

    Dec. 27, 2023
    The event helped veterans and their families stay warmer this winter in more ways than getting coats.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    Contributed by Maaco
    west_springfield_police_department

    Maaco West Springfield recently hosted a coat distribution for military veterans and their families to help them keep warm ahead of the holiday season, according to the news release.

    The event on Dec. 26 was hosted in tandem with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on providing programs, services, and goods that enhance the quality of life for veterans, active-duty military, and their families in Massachusetts. 

    Attendees also had the opportunity to meet officers from the West Springfield Police Department and receive complimentary swag. Other winter essentials such as socks, cough drops, and lotion were also available. Joe Houghton, veteran and owner of Maaco West Springfield, was proud to support such an important cause.

    “As a veteran myself, I felt it was my duty to help in any way I could,” said Joe Houghton, owner of Maaco West Springfield. “I am always happy to be a partner to my community and help as many veterans and families as I can.”

    Additional partners for the event included Home Depot, Ocean State Job Lot, and the NFL New England Patriots Foundation.

    Maaco West Springfield first opened in late 1990 and has been providing the community with quality service ever since.

    Maaco West Springfield, located at 78 Sylvan Street, West Springfield, Massachusetts.  

