Classic Collision Adds a New Shop in Auburndale

Classic Collision announced their the acquisition of Crash Depot in Auburndale, Florida.

Crash Depot has been servicing customers in Polk County since 2012. Once a one-man

operation, this family-owned repair center has grown its reputation to become one of the most

highly recommended shops in the area, according to a news release.

“I believe that this strategic decision will contribute to the business's continued growth and success under the Classic Collision leadership,” stated Chance Smith, former owner of Crash Depot.

“2023 has been a great year for Classic, as we hit several milestones. We’ve grown to new

states and expanded in existing states while keeping our culture intact. I could not be prouder to

welcome the Crash Depot team into the Classic family,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic

Collision.

In the past three months, the company also acquired auto shops in Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and North Carolina.