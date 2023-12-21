CIF's 13th Annual ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ Coming Next Month

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is set to host its 13th annual charity event, “Cocktails for a Cause,” on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the Agua Caliente Casino’s CASCADE Lounge in Palm Springs, California. The event is scheduled to coincide with Industry Week.

“Cocktails for a Cause” will feature a live drawing for prizes, industry networking opportunities, and a variety of food and beverages. The CIF Live Auction, a popular feature from previous years, will also return.

The CIF’s annual charity event aims to raise funds for emergency relief for collision repair industry professionals facing crises. The foundation has provided disaster relief assistance to hundreds of individuals in recent years, including survivors of hurricanes, wildfires, and floods, thanks to the generous support of industry donors and individuals.

The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. PT, the day before the CIC meeting. Attendees are encouraged to dress casually.

Interested parties can register for the event at cifgala.org. The CIF trustees are looking forward to welcoming attendees to another successful event.