  • Magazine
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • FenderBender Award
  • FB Management Conference
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Friday Deadline: Vote Now to Help Fund CREF

    Dec. 6, 2023
    At press time, the Collision Repair Education Foundation reports it is "neck and neck" for second place in the LKQ Holiday Cares Campaign
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    Adobe Stock 348836626
    Time running out

    The Collision Repair Education Foundation needs your help by Friday, Dec. 8, to get additional funding.

    As we reported Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is participating for the second year in the LKQ Holiday Cares Campaign. Ten organizations have been selected to receive an initial $50,000 and are vying for an additional $500,000. The organization with the most votes gets the largest share of the $500,000, and the campaign ends Dec. 8. At the time of this writing, CREF is "neck and neck" with another charity for second place. CREF got the most votes in 2022.

    lkq_cares_holiday_vote
    "Every vote counts, and your support can make a significant difference in the lives of aspiring collision repair experts," said Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode. "Your vote directly impacts the amount of funding we receive, enabling us to provide better tools, equipment, and training opportunities for our students."

    Chris Messer, VP/group publisher of Endeavor Business Media's Vehicle Repair Group, publisher of ABRN and FenderBender, sat down to talk with Eckenrode about the campaign and how are readers can help:

     It takes less than a minute to vote. Here's how:

    1.Follow this link to the LKQ Holiday Cares voting page.

    2.Select CREF as your chosen organization

    3.Confirm your vote.

    4.Vote once per day, every day, per device from now until Dec. 8

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations