Friday Deadline: Vote Now to Help Fund CREF

The Collision Repair Education Foundation needs your help by Friday, Dec. 8, to get additional funding.

As we reported Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is participating for the second year in the LKQ Holiday Cares Campaign. Ten organizations have been selected to receive an initial $50,000 and are vying for an additional $500,000. The organization with the most votes gets the largest share of the $500,000, and the campaign ends Dec. 8. At the time of this writing, CREF is "neck and neck" with another charity for second place. CREF got the most votes in 2022.