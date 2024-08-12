VIDEO: SCRS Quick Tip: Automatic Emergency Steering

Todd Hesford, an SCRS national director, and Joel Dufkis, an I-CAR ADAS and EV instructor, have teamed up for a new video series by the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and I-CAR.

In this video, Hesford and Dufkis discuss the automatic emergency steering feature, which is part of the collision intervention systems. This feature detects potential collisions with a vehicle ahead and automatically steers to avoid or lessen the severity of impact. Some systems also detect pedestrians or other objects.