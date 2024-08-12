VIDEO: SCRS Quick Tip: Automatic Emergency Steering

Todd Hesford, an SCRS national director, and Joel Dufkis, an I-CAR ADAS and EV instructor, have teamed up for a new video series by the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and I-CAR.
In this video, Hesford and Dufkis discuss the automatic emergency steering feature, which is part of the collision intervention systems. This feature detects potential collisions with a vehicle ahead and automatically steers to avoid or lessen the severity of impact. Some systems also detect pedestrians or other objects.
This series was filmed by the SCRS to help consumers better understand the safety systems and functions potentially found on their vehicles, as well as the considerations these systems may contribute to the repair process. The terminology used is common naming and is not meant to replace automaker proprietary system or package names.
These videos were filmed at the I-CAR Chicago Technical Center (CTC).