WIN Reveals 2026 Officers and Board of Directors

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) revealed 2026 – 2027 returning officers and new leadership team at its annual conference last week, according to a news release. The mission of WIN is to attract, develop, and promote women into collision industry professions. The WIN board of directors exists to lead the organization in furthering these initiatives.

The new WIN Board Leadership team was formally presented to the WIN membership at its WIN annual conference, held May 4-6 at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona.

The new WIN 2026-2027 Executive Committee leadership team includes:

Chair, Laura Kottschade, Jerry's ABRA Auto Body & Glass

Vice Chair, Blair Womble, Caliber Collision, and Conference Chair

Treasurer, Janette Tooley, Consolidated Dealers Co-Operative Inc., and Finance Chair

Secretary, Leslie Jones, CCC Intelligence Solutions, Membership Chair

Immediate Past Chair, Elizabeth Stein, Certified Collision Group

Continuing their service on the WIN 2026-2027 Board of Directors:

Brandi Bridges, ACX (Auto Canada), Canadian Integration Chair

Kristle Bollans, Industry Relations Chair

Leila Hobart, OEC, Virtual Conference Chair

Nada Jokic, AkzoNobel, WIN Notes

Arianna Sherlock, I-Car, Professional Development Vice Chair

Nicole Shorkey Carpenter, Vive Collision, Conference Vice Chair

Ellen Sieminski, Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass, Governance Vice Chair

Stacey Simmons, Enterprise Mobility, Talent Resources Vice Chair

“When innovation and inclusion come together, growth follows. As a new generation of WIN leadership steps forward, I’m committed to creating space where every voice is heard, every idea is valued, and together, we can build solutions that reflect and serve our entire organization,” said Laura Kottschade, incoming 2026-2027 WIN chair. “We are calling this our “R” year – a year we are centered on rebuilding, restructuring, redefining, and recruitment.”

At a high level, Kottschade noted the new board is centered around four key priorities:

Organizational sustainability and growth. Costs are going up everywhere, so ensuring we are financially strong and thinking creatively about how we continue to grow our impact, especially through meaningful sponsor and partner engagement.

Membership growth and engagement. How do we better serve you? How can we best communicate with our members and sponsors? How do we create events that people walk away from saying, “that was worth it?”

Marketing, visibility, and advocacy. Continuing to elevate the WIN brand and make sure the work we’re doing — and the people in this organization — are being seen. What materials can we provide to our members and sponsors to ensure they are getting the most out of their membership or sponsorship?

Program and board excellence. This is a big part of our “R Year” — really focusing on recruitment and creating a more streamlined, sustainable experience for our board and committees. Ensuring our programs align with our mission, and that we are building a strong, sustainable leadership pipeline.

WIN’s mission is to attract, develop, and promote women into collision repair professions. Its vision is to be the network that drives the advancement of women in collision repair. The WIN Board of Directors exists to guide the organization in furthering these initiatives. The all-volunteer group represents various collision industry segments including, but not limited to, collision repair facilities, suppliers, distributors, consultants, information providers and insurance companies.