ASE Connects Partners with Worldpac to Raise Awareness

ASE Connects, the workforce initiative led by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence in partnership with WrenchWay, is collaborating with Worldpac to help shops, dealerships, and OEMs better connect with education programs to support the technician pipeline.

The automotive industry continues to face a critical technician shortage driven by an aging workforce and declining enrollment in career and technical education programs. ASE Connects was created to help address these challenges by making it easier for schools and the industry to connect, collaborate, and build stronger technician pipelines at a local level.

“Strong partnerships between industry and education are essential to solving the technician shortage,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “By partnering with Worldpac, we are expanding the reach of ASE Connects and providing more shops with the opportunity to meaningfully support schools and students while strengthening their own workforce pipelines.”

Worldpac will promote ASE Connects to its customers and help raise awareness of the tools, data and resources available through the platform. ASE Connects memberships give shops, dealerships and OEMs the ability to build real relationships with schools to educate future technicians, access to real-time insights on technician pay, benefits and labor rates and elevate leadership and employee management practices that support long-term retention strategies.

“Worldpac plays an important role in the aftermarket and their commitment to supporting the future of the industry makes them an ideal partner,” said Jay Goninen, co-founder and president of WrenchWay. “By working together, we’re making it easier for shops and dealerships to engage with schools, support students and take a more proactive role in developing the next generation of technicians.”

ASE Connects membership fees directly support the technology, tools, and platform enhancements that help schools and industry partners connect more easily and work together more effectively. Worldpac customers receive a discounted rate for ASE Connects membership as part of the partnership. For more information, click here.