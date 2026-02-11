Funeral Service for John Loftus Scheduled for Feb. 21

The California Autobody Association shared that the funeral service for John Loftus will be on Saturday, Feb. 21. Loftus was a longtime leader in the collision repair industry, past president of the CAA and the first executive director of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists.

Loftus helped shape the foundation of SCRS, guided by his belief that “Working together is the most important work we do.” That philosophy became a cornerstone for an industry often divided by competition.

“He truly believed we could resolve our issues through meaningful dialogue,” said Jeff Hendler, co-founder of the Collision Industry Conference.

Serving as executive director for 18 years, Loftus championed collaboration over rivalry, reminding shop owners that competitors were not adversaries, but peers.

For more than 40 years, he mentored industry leaders, leaving behind a legacy rooted in unity, leadership, and respect.

The funeral service will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Douglass Family Mortuary, 3363 E. Imperial Highway Lynwood, California on Saturday, Feb. 21. The burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5835 W. Slauson Avenue Culver City, California.